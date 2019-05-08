No justice

In this country, we have a plethora of laws. If those laws are implemented by those placed in authority positions properly, then there will be not that much burden on the courts. If those laws are implemented in the true sense by the executive then our country will not be known as a country of injustice. We have millions of people living a miserable life. We have millions of children who are malnourished. We have millions of unemployed youth. We have hyperinflation, adulteration etc in this holy month of fasting.

We have a problem of a whimsical interpretation of laws. A climate of impunity is facilitated by many in authority positions, but nobody cares. The PTI-led government was elected due to hope for political change. Since rule of law requires an iron will and determination to compel all to obey, the present government must show its will and willingness to create a just society.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad