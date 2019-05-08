Ramazan prices

Price hike during the month of Ramazan is not a new issue but to date nothing has stopped hoarders, profiteers and black-marketeers from making huge gains during this holy month. Ramazan, the month of blessing, falls heavily on those whose means of income are limited. The price of every commodity goes sky-rocketing and the people find themselves grappling with the insurmountable problem of rising prices. An artificial supply and demand situation is created and people are compelled to pay double for an item which is easily available during the rest of the months. To provide some relief to the common person, subsidised Ramazan Bazaars are set up but, over the years, such makeshift arrangements have proved to be a house of cards before the money-minting mafia. There is no denying that it is the poor segment of society that bears the brunt of the ever-growing inflation. The recent hype in electricity, gas and petroleum products has aggravated the situation. If reports are to be believed, in Western countries special deals are offered to consumers on festive occasions so that everyone can enjoy. But, in our society, it is the exact opposite. Keeping political expediency aside, to ameliorate the exacerbating market conditions during Ramazan, a foolproof crackdown should be initiated against unscrupulous elements.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali