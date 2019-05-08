Eyeing Olympics berth, Saadi reaches Turkey

KARACHI: Eyeing an Olympics spot, Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas has moved from Dubai to Istanbul to feature in the 2019 Karate 1 Series A which will be held from May 17-19.

“Yes, I reached here on Sunday,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Istanbul on Wednesday. “I have prepared well and will try my best to click in the Series A. I have still a few more days and that will help me to have good practice here,” the former two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist said.

Saadi is the main hope of Pakistan for next year’s Tokyo Olympics keeping in view his credentials. He has been participating in majority of the qualifying events for Olympics. Saadi, also a former Asian champion and US Open gold medal winner, was on International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship under which the fighter is yet to receive 3000 dollars for four months. However, he has proceeded to Istanbul now without a sponsor. “I have no sponsor now for Istanbul trip,” he said.

He was quick to add that Indus Motors had pledged to support him and mostly probably it would issue him a cheque in June. “Hope is there. They have assured me of their support,” the fighter said.

In Series A any fighter from around the world can feature. The fighters will know their opponents on May 16 during draws. This is the fifth event this year in which WAPDA’s Saadi will be featuring.

He got ninth position in Paris Open in January 2019. He then faced third round exit in the Dubai Open in February. Saadi ended 12th in the Series A in Austria in March and in April he faced first round exit in the Rabat Open. Currently, Saadi holds 27th Olympic ranking.

But he is hopeful that he will improve it drastically as he is yet to play in the Asian Championship to be held in Vietnam in July. “The European Championship has been held and that is why fighters from that belt have improved rankings. I am very much confident that I will improve my ranking through participation in the Asian Championship,” Saadi said.

“I have made up my mind to come in top five in the Olympic rankings at the end of this year,” he said. “If I am able to come in top five I will certainly qualify,” he was quick to add.

Out of ten spots up for grab in 75 kilogramme, five will be decided by March 2020 and then in April Olympic qualification championship will be held. The leading three from there will make it to the Olympics. One of the remaining two seats will be given to the best player of the continent with the other expected to be offered a wildcard.

Saadi said that playing without a coach or a manager affected a fighter psychologically. “It has been a problem and sometimes I feel that I am fighting alone,” he said.

Saadi intends to get the services of Turkish coach Yavuz Karamollaoglu for a couple of months until the Asian Championship in July.

“Former Turkey coach Yavuz Karamollaoglu is helping me here. He wants to see me in Olympics. He has a load of experience, having won around 12 European titles and six world titles,” he said.

“He is working with me here and if he kept coaching me until Asian Championship in July then it would help me a lot,” he said. “I have to play around four Premier Leagues, two Series A and Asian Championship and if I picked a few medals it would certainly bring me close to 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Saadi, who will also feature in the Shanghai Open to be held from June 6-8