Farhan to play career’s first PSA event

KARACHI: Farhan Hashmi will play the first PSA event of his career as he has got wildcard for the $10,000 FMC International Squash Championship.

The championship is to be played at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore, from June 11-15. This is the third PSA tournament of the year Pakistan is hosting. However, it is open only for Pakistani nationals.

The second wildcard has been given to Salman Saleem, while Abdul Qadir and Shahzad Ali (under-19) got PSA invitee places to play this event.

The country’s top player Tayyab Aslam, ranked 51st, is top seed and Asim Khan is second seed. Amaad Fareed is third, Israr Ahmed fourth, Ali Bokhari fifth, Zahir Shah sixth, Adil Maqbool seventh, and Danish Atlas eighth. The next eight are Muhammad Bilal (Italy), Abdul Malik, Haris Iqbal, Abbas Zeb [U19], Mohammad Farhan, Faisal Riaz (US), Haris Qasim, and Naveed Rehman [U19]. The unseeded players are Waqas Mehboob, Bilal Zakir, and Saad Abdullah.