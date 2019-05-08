India among favourites to win World Cup, says Kapil Dev

NEW DELHI: Former captain Kapil Dev Wednesday pegged India as one of the top three favourites to win the World Cup, which starts later this month, saying their pace bowling would come good in seaming English conditions.

India open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton with an eye on clinching their third title in the 50-over showpiece event. “Winning team looks like India, England and Australia and surprise package can be New Zealand,” the Indian World Cup-winning skipper told reporters at a promotional event in New Delhi.

“India has the combination of youth and experience. They have the right balance in four fast bowlers, three spinners and two big names in Virat Kohli and (M.S.) Dhoni,” he said. India’s pace battery is led by Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top bowler in the one-day format, and includes Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Bumrah has been hailed for his ability to bowl yorkers at the death, while Shami and Kumar have also impressed. “They are fantastic, very good. English conditions will help them. They can swing the ball,” he said. “They have Bumrah and Shami who can bowl 145 (kmph) plus. So we have swing, we have pace. That’s a very good combination to have.”