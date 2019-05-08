Pak Women chase history in Potchefstroom

KARACHI: Pakistan women will look to win their maiden series against South Africa when the two sides meet in the second One-day International (ODI) of the ICC Women’s Championship at Potchefstroom on Thursday (today).

Pakistan’s Sana Mir will also aim to become the most successful ODI spinner in the world. Sana returned with figures of 4-11 in the opening match on Monday to bowl South Africa out for 63 in 22.5 overs. Pakistan raced to victory with 212 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Sana, Pakistan’s most celebrated women cricketer, is presently sitting on 145 wickets and needs two wickets to move ahead of Anisa Mohammed of the Windies and Lisa Sthalekar of Australia. In doing so, she will also jump from fifth to third in the list of most successful bowlers, which is headed by fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180).

“I have been blessed by the Almighty to be able to represent my country for so long,” Sana said. “If we can win it (series), then the result will mean more to everyone, including millions of fans following us back home,” she added. “The new culture has changed the outlook and performance of the side and today we stand on the verge of winning our first-ever ODI series against South Africa and that too in South Africa. But we cannot afford to be complacent, we know South Africa will come back hard at us and we will have to be at our brilliant best to prevent them from getting back in the series.”

Pakistan had also defeated the West Indies earlier this year in Sharjah in the ICC Women’s Championship. It was their maiden series win over their more experienced opponents, who had also won the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Sana said she will be more delighted if her record inspired the next generation of women cricketers.

“Of course, if I become the most successful ODI spinner in the world, I will be delighted. I will feel privileged if I can do anything that can help enhance the profile of women’s cricket in Pakistan and inspire next generation of cricketers,” she said.

Pakistan have previously defeated South Africa in four ODIs, but never won a series. They first won in November 2011 by three wickets in Dhaka, then in January 2014 by four wickets in Doha, then in March 2015 by 57 runs in Sharjah and finally by eight wickets on Monday in Potchefstroom.

With the top four sides from the ICC Women’s Championship to qualify directly for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021, Pakistan have a chance to rise as high as second in the points table.

However, to make it happen, Pakistan will have to win both the remaining matches that will lift them from fifth to join England on 18 points. The net run-rate will then decide which side will be placed second and third.