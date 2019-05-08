Singapore passes ‘fake news’ law despite fierce criticism

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s parliament on Wednesday passed laws to combat "fake news" that will allow authorities to order the removal of content despite fierce criticism from tech giants, the media and rights groups.

They give government ministers powers to order social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false and in extreme cases get them taken down.

If an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore’s interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to Sg$1 million ($735,000). Individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years.