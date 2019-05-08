close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 9, 2019

Singapore passes ‘fake news’ law despite fierce criticism

World

AFP
May 9, 2019

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s parliament on Wednesday passed laws to combat "fake news" that will allow authorities to order the removal of content despite fierce criticism from tech giants, the media and rights groups.

They give government ministers powers to order social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false and in extreme cases get them taken down.

If an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore’s interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to Sg$1 million ($735,000). Individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World