Seven feared dead in Siberia avalanche

MOSCOW: Seven hikers were missing and feared dead after an avalanche in Russia’s Altai mountains, emergency officials said on Wednesday, as search parties were dispatched to the area.

Nine people were caught in the avalanche on Monday in the so-called Chuya Alps of Russia’s Altai republic in southern Siberia, close to Kazakhstan and China. "Two people managed to get out" and informed authorities on Wednesday, said the head of Altai’s emergency services, Andrei Burlakov.

"Since the avalanche is rather large, the search and rescue operations can stretch out to an indefinite amount of time," he said. The hikers were experienced adults following a complicated mountain route which was approved by the authorities, their instructor Vladimir Yudin told the BFM news website, adding that a comprehensive search would probably have to wait for the summer season. He said the hikers were part of a group based in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.