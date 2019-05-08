World gets first glimpse of Meghan’s royal baby

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan gave the world the first glimpse of their "dream" newborn boy on Wednesday -- but kept people guessing on what his name will be.

Harry, 34, and 37-year-old Meghan emerged in front of the cameras inside Windsor Castle to show off their son born on Monday, ahead of introducing him to great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"He’s just been a dream," said a smiling Meghan, in her first public comments since giving birth to the seven-pound, three-ounce baby, who stayed firmly asleep during his public unveiling.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm," added the Duchess of Sussex, as Prince Harry cradled the newborn, wrapped in a white blanket, by her side. Royal watchers have been desperate for a glimpse of the new baby, who is seventh in the line to the British throne, ever since the couple announced his birth to their 6.5 million followers on Instagram with the message "It’s a BOY!"

But they disappointed those keen to know what they will call him, with neither new parent mentioning a name on Wednesday. Instead, Harry focused his comments on life as a proud dad.

"Parenting is amazing," he said, the day after brother Prince William -- two years his senior and with three children of his own -- had jokingly welcomed him to the "sleep deprivation society that is parenting".

"We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy." Meghan added: "It’s been a special couple of days." The couple revealed Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had got a sneak preview in a chance encounter in the corridors of Windsor Castle.