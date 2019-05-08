Nine profiteers jailed

A total of 175 cases of violations of the official price lists were registered in Karachi on Wednesday, in which nine profiteers were sent to jail by the Karachi Commissioner Office.

To deal with inflated prices of fruits, vegetables and grocery items in Ramazan, Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani tasked the deputy commissioners of all the city’s six districts with forming special teams, comprising assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars, to use their magisterial powers to implement the Commissioner Office’s price lists during the holy month.

However, fruit, vegetable and grocery sellers across the city continued to flout the official price lists even on the second day of Ramazan. In order to control the situation, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, some profiteers were sent to jail and fines were imposed on others across the city. A total of 33 cases of profiteering were registered in District Central in which three profiteers were incarcerated and Rs46,000 was collected in fines.

In District Malir, four cases of profiteering were registered and Rs24,500 was collected in fines. In District Korangi, 20 such cases were registered in which six profiteers were sent to jail and a total of Rs20,000 was collected in fines. In District South, 31 cases of violations of official price lists were registered and fines of Rs109,100 were collected.

Meanwhile, 21 and 35 cases were registered in District East and District West respectively, in which Rs83,500 and Rs42,500 were collected in fines from the respective districts.