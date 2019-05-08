close
Thu May 09, 2019
Deputy mayor remains unhurt in car accident

Karachi

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan’s car met an accident on Tipu Sultan Flyover on Wednesday in which he remained unhurt.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the front and rear portions of Hasan’s car were destroyed after it collided with the van of the chief fire officer. Hasan was going to inspect a fire-affected building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar when the accident took place.

The accident occurred when the driver of the chief fire officer, in order to avoid collision with a vehicle in front of him, swerved his vehicle into the bridge wall after which the deputy mayor’s car crashed into it.

