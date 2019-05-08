PTCL offers discount on connections

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is offering 40 percent discount on installation charges of all new connections for a limited time period, said a statement on Wednesday.

The PTCL said all new connections include unlimited internet, digital quality TV and reliable telephone services that allow subscribers to get best experience.

Customers can now enjoy high speed unlimited internet up to 20Mbps on copper and up to 100Mbps on fiber at affordable prices on different packages and services across Pakistan, it said.