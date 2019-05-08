close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

PTCL offers discount on connections

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is offering 40 percent discount on installation charges of all new connections for a limited time period, said a statement on Wednesday.

The PTCL said all new connections include unlimited internet, digital quality TV and reliable telephone services that allow subscribers to get best experience.

Customers can now enjoy high speed unlimited internet up to 20Mbps on copper and up to 100Mbps on fiber at affordable prices on different packages and services across Pakistan, it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business