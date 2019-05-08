close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

PMRC awarded AAA credit rating

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) has been awarded initial entity ratings to of AAA (Triple A) for long-term and A1+ (A-One Plus) for short-term by VIS Credit Rating Company, a statement said on Wednesday.

The long-term rating of 'AAA' indicates highest credit quality; the risk factors are negligible, being only slightly more than for risk-free government of Pakistan debt, the statement said.

The short-term rating of 'A-1+' also signifies highest certainty of timely payment and safety is just below risk free GoP.

More From Business