Audit firms to be registered online

ISLAMABAD: The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) is introducing an online audit firm registration system to promote ease of doing business, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Now instead of sending papers back and forth, audit firms will be able to provide the required information by filling an online registration form,” the AOB said in the statement.

“This registration system shall facilitate both new registration and annual submission of data by the audit firms.”

The board said once the registration database had been populated by a firm, the workload for annual submission of information would be greatly reduced. “This shall also make it easy for audit firms to review and communicate any changes in their particulars to AOB,” the board said.

It added that this system had been developed using the expertise of local IT professionals and storage services of National Telecom Corporation and it was currently undergoing user acceptance testing and shall go live in a month’s time.