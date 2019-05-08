Govt must address inefficiencies in public service delivery

LAHORE: The uncertainty in the economy has increased, as a new set of economic players have replaced those negotiating with International Monetary Fund (IMF). Everyone expects tough days ahead that would be compounded if the government fails to improve public service delivery.

To move ahead, taking some painful decisions is inevitable, but in return the government must give some non-monetary relief to the electorate by improving service deliveries in power, health, education, and communication. The masses waste most of their resources for availing these services that are grossly inefficient and expensive.

Experts are talking about additional taxes of Rs150-170 billion in the next budget. They apprehend further decline in rupee value.

They are positive that inflation would go up sharply and with it the interest rates also. This is at least the wish list that the IMF mission has handed over to our economic managers.

We may be able to obtain some concessions from the lender of last resort, but most of these conditions would have to be accepted to obtain the IMF facility.

These measures would bring hardship for the masses, particularly the poor. The government does not have the fiscal space to provide any relief to them. But it has the administrative tool through which it can make life easier for the common man.

The common man is paying dearly for the inefficiencies of public sector delivery institutions. The rulers would have to show the same spirit and vigour that they demonstrated in obtaining foreign assistance.

The power tariff for instance is high because of numerous inefficiencies in the system.

If distribution losses are brought down to the level of Islamabad Electric Supply Company, with a little over seven percent, the power tariff would come down by 15 percent.

The current average losses of all power distribution companies were around 22 percent. An improvement of 20 percent in power cash flows was possible if all the billed amounts were recovered on monthly basis.

This would also bring down the cost of power. The state does not have to reinvent the wheel. They have before them the example of IESO that is operating in a region where people from all the four provinces live.

The state should start tightening the screws now on all corrupt practices in the power sector so that an improvement is visible by the time the harsh taxes are imposed.

Look at the communication sector operated under the federal government. The trains still run late, and lower class compartments lack basic facilities.

The PIA is operating in loss, while the private airlines are making money. The IMF in fact is strongly recommending privatisation of all loss-making public sector entities, including the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mill.

The government should show courage and go for immediate privatisation of these two entities to save hundreds of billions of rupees annually.

The education budgets of federal and provincial government ensure that all school have all the required facilities and qualified teachers. They ought to deliver on that.

Teachers who do not perform should be shown the door. The government should ensure that the standard of education was at par with the private sector.

Instead of parents begging for admission, the teachers should approach parents to get their children admitted.

Public sector hospitals should have been examples for private clinics. The big hospitals have the services of the best doctors in the country.

They are serving as specialists in different fields as professors, associate professors and assistant professors.

These doctors are performing miracles in private clinics. They see many more patients at private clinics then they do at the public hospitals where they spend eight hours a day.

These are generally known facts. The government can lay down rules making it compulsory for the doctors to stay back till all the patients, who enter an OPD during working hours are taken care of. Banks and other institutions already do so.