BD ‘monitoring’ SL before July cricket tour

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket officials said on Wednesday they were monitoring security in Sri Lanka in the wake of last month’s terror attacks and ahead of a planned tour slated for July. The national team narrowly avoided being caught in the New Zealand mosque attacks of March 15 that killed 51 people. Bangladesh’s one-day international series in Sri Lanka was scheduled to take place in July, having been brought forward from December.

But the fate of the series has been thrown into doubt following the April 21 Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.