Lahore attack

We are forced to wonder when the trail of death and misery, motivated by misguided ideological belief, will end in our country. The claims it had been ended were shattered on Wednesday morning in Lahore when a suicide bomber detonated his vest next to a vehicle carrying members of the Elite police force in the immediate proximity of the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore. The shrine is a major site of Sufi Islam in the country, visited by millions each year. Since 2010, when blasts inside the complex killed scores, there has been heavy security thrown around the mausoleum and it appears these security forces were targeted in the latest attack. At least ten people are reported to be killed, including three security personnel. We cannot say if the selection of the location for the bombing was intended to send out a message in itself. Orthodox religious forces, including those engaged in militancy, have traditionally opposed Sufi Islamic beliefs and there has been some squabbling between sects over this. According to some reports in the media, a Taliban splinter faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

What we do know in certainty is that more lives have been needlessly lost. After a considerable period of time, a major terrorist attack has taken place in the city of Lahore. This in itself suggests that militants are able to operate everywhere and anywhere they choose in the country, without hindrance. The omens are not good in this respect. It is obviously impossible for security personnel to control or cordon off every alley and every square in a major city, with the Data Darbar shrine located in a particularly congested and heavily used area. The focus then has to be to find the places from where these groups operate, to capture their leaders and to dismantle their organisations. Yes, significant groups who had carried out attacks in the past have been weakened. But it seems killers can still unleash mayhem in our midst.

The message that goes out to the world and to the citizens of Pakistan itself, just as the holy month of Ramazan begins, is not a positive one. It suggests we are still held hostage to militants who use religion for their own purposes. They have not spared a shrine which brings together tens of thousands of believers even during a month that is sacred to Muslims everywhere. This should alert us to the fact that the people who kill are not true believers. Their purposes are different and they are dangerous. They have already created chaos across the country and divided it increasingly along lines of sect, belief, ethnicity, and ideology. It now seems they are bent on inflicting further damage.