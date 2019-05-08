Man shot dead, two hurt in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Stunned witnesses have told of the moment a gunman opened fire on a car outside a primary school, leaving a 23-year-old man dying in the street.

The shooting in St Vincent Street, in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, near the city centre, left residents feeling “sick” and in shock. Violence unfolded at about 5pm on Tuesday, yards from the windows of classrooms at St John and St Peter’s CE Academy school, where children had been studying a couple of hours before.

On Wednesday, a blue tent was thought to be covering the car the victim was said to have been sitting in, along with two other men, when the attack happened, opposite a row of shops. Another dark sheet could be seen next to a tree by a low wall 20 metres away from the tent, where it is thought the victim collapsed.

Police have said two men, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened in a busy area of Ladywood, near a community centre, the shops and the school, which was closed on Wednesday.

A spokesman for All Saints Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said staff would be in touch with parents with further information on when it would be reopening.