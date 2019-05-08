Meesha’s plea for transfer of defamation suit accepted

LAHORE: District and Sessions Judge, Lahore, Muhammad Khalid Nawaz on Wednesday ordered transfer of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, to another court.

The suit will be heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Amjad Ali on May 11. The district judge passed the order while allowing an application filed by Shafi seeking transfer of the suit against her. The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the parties on Saturday and it announced the verdict in open court on Wednesday.

Shafi had pleaded the court for transferring the defamation suit against her to another court while expressing a lack of trust in Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad, who was entrusted with the hearing of the suit.

She submitted that the judge assisted witnesses in furnishing answers during the recording of statements in the defamation case. Shafi also alleged that the judge had expressed displeasure with her lawyer “for no reason” and subsequently fined him Rs 10,000.

Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment by Shafi. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Shafi who had accused Zafar of harassing her on “more than one occasion” in April 2018.