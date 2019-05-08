US wants Brexit ‘resolved soon’ to strike UK trade deal: Pompeo

LONDON: Washington has urged Theresa May and the government to resolve the Brexit impasse in order to push ahead with a US-UK trade deal.

Donald Trump is “eager” to sign a trade deal with the UK after it has left the European Union, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

His comments came just weeks before Trump’s state visit to the UK, a trip the president was “very much looking forward to”, according to Pompeo.

The US Secretary of State held talks in Downing Street with the Prime Minister before a joint press conference with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking in the Foreign Office, Pompeo said: “”Brexit has obviously been a hot topic here. I reiterated to the Prime Minister as well as to Foreign Secretary Hunt that it is the United Kingdom’s sovereign, democratic choice on how it will proceed, but also that no matter what happens the United States will continue our strong relationship with both the UK and the EU.

“Our great hope is that Brexit can be resolved soon because President Trump is eager to strike a bilateral trade agreement that expands on our number one trade relationship.” He added: “President Trump is very much looking forward to his visit here next month and commemorating D-Day with our great allies.”

Trump has previously expressed surprise about the protracted nature of the Brexit process. “I’m surprised at how badly it’s all gone from the standpoint of a negotiation,” he said in March.