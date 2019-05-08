Pakistan protests over LoC violations by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday lodged protest with India on the unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 2 and 5 and called for respecting the ceasefire in letter and spirit to maintain peace.

Director General South Asia and SAARC, Dr Mohammad Faisal, who summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed Pakistan’s serious concern over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire to ensure peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said India should permit United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

On May 2, in Rakhchikri Sector along LoC, a 15-year-old boy Tahir Hafeez was martyred while his nine-year-old sister Tahira sustained serious injuries.

On May 5, in Hotspring and Kotkotera Sectors along LoC, two innocent civilians including Nasreen Bibi and a 12-year-old child Muhammad Zahid, son of Shabbir Ahmed were martyred while Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations,” it said.

The Foreign Office termed “deplorable” the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and also contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.