Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan ‘for Canada’

ISLAMABAD: Asia Bibi, the Christian woman at the centre of a decade-long blasphemy row, has left Pakistan, government sources confirmed on Wednesday, months after her death sentence was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Asia Bibi has left Pakistan of her own free will,” the government source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. It was not clear when Bibi may have left or where she may have gone, though British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to confirm that Canada was her destination while speaking on the floor of the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“Canada made this offer and we thought it was right and appropriate that we supported the offer that Canada had made,” she said while welcoming the reports.

Canada’s foreign ministry said it had no comment on the matter and there was no immediate announcement from Pakistani officials. However, Pakistan’s state-run APP news agency, quoting official sources at the Foreign Office, confirmed Asia Bibi had left the country.

Bibi—a labourer from central Punjab province—was first convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal last year. She has technically been free to leave Pakistan since January when the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge to her acquittal in October.

Since then, Bibi has been widely believed to have been held in protective custody by authorities as she awaited an asylum deal in a third country. In November Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was holding talks with Pakistan about bringing her to Canada, which he said is “a welcoming country”.

Bibi’s lawyer Saif ul Mulook and multiple security sources in Pakistan also told AFP on condition of anonymity that Bibi had gone to Canada.

Following Bibi’s acquittal in October the country was gripped for days by violent protests led by the hardline group Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

In the wake of the nationwide protests, TLP’s leaders—who paralysed the capital Islamabad for weeks in 2017 with an anti-blasphemy sit-in—were rounded up in a government crackdown months ago and remain in detention.