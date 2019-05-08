Britain warns Iran over breaking nuclear deal

LONDON: Britain has warned Iran there will be “consequences” if it breaks the terms of the international deal which saw sanctions relaxed in return for Tehran giving up military nuclear ambitions.

The Iranian regime gave 60 days notice that it will resume enriching uranium unless the remaining signatories to the deal — the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia — act to protect it from American sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump pulled the US out last year.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference following talks in London, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed that Britain remained committed to the 2015 deal and urged Iran to stick to its commitments.

Denouncing Iran’s move as an “unwelcome step”, Hunt said: “I urge Iran not to take further escalatory steps and to stand by its commitments.

“Sanctions were lifted in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme. Should Iran cease to observe its nuclear commitments, there would of course be consequences. For as long as Iran keeps its commitments, then so too will the United Kingdom.”

Hunt warned that Iran’s neighbours would certainly seek nuclear weapons status if Tehran did so, in what he said would be “a massive step back” for the region’s security.

Despite months of US pressure on the UK to follow its rejection of the 2015 deal, Pompeo insisted the two allies were “on the same side” over Iran.

Tensions between the UK and US over Chinese tech giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G telecommunications networks were also on the agenda in Pompeo’s talks with Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Washington is urging allies to keep Huawei out of sensitive infrastructure programmes, citing fears that the company may provide a

route for China’s communist regime to spy on the West. Shortly before the meeting, May assured the House of Commons that she would not consider any options which would endanger national security communications.

And Hunt insisted that no decision had been made on Huawei, despite reports that a recent National Security Council agreed it could be considered for “non-core” elements of the network such as antennae.

Pompeo said he had “great confidence” that the UK would never act in a way which would “break the special relationship” and said Washington accepted that each country has a sovereign right to make its own decisions on the issue.

But he added: “The United States has an obligation to ensure that places where we operate, places where American information is, places where we have our national security risk, that they operate inside trusted networks. That’s what we’ll do.”