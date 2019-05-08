Aasia Bibi reaches Canada

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted by the supreme court in a blasphemy case, has left Pakistan for Canada, sources confirmed to the Geo News on Wednesday. Aasia Bibi’s travel documents were made one month ago. Her arrival in Canada was confirmed by her lawyer Saiful Malook to CNN. Aasia Bibi is “free” and has been reunited with her family, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, months after her death sentence was overturned. Pompeo issued a statement after a government source in Pakistan told AFP earlier Wednesday that Bibi had left the country “of her own free will” ? the latest chapter in a saga that has sparked violent demonstrations and high-profile assassinations while spotlighting religious extremism. “The United States welcomes the news that Aasia Bibi has safely reunited with her family,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Asia Bibi is now free, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification.” It was not clear when Bibi may have left or where she may have gone, though British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to confirm that Canada was her destination while speaking on the floor of the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Canada made this offer and we thought it was right and appropriate that we supported the offer that Canada had made,” May said.

Canada´s foreign ministry said it had no comment on the matter. The Pakistani government source spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity and did not confirm Bibi´s destination, and there was no official announcement from Islamabad.

In November Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was holding talks with Pakistan about bringing her to Canada, which he said is “a welcoming country”.