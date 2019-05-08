Girl moves court to get nikah annulled after fleeing from China

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala girl Wednesday approached a court seeking nullification of her ‘Nikah’ with a Chinese man after she fled from China and returned to Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The matter of Chinese men marrying Pakistani girls appears to be unfolding with two more victims narrating their ordeal at the hands of their Chinese husbands. Rabia, a resident of Gujranwala’s Fattumand area, married a Chinese national on January 1, after which she moved to China along with him. According to the victim, the matchmaking was done by her Christian neighbour. She said her husband would subject her to torture, at which she approached Chinese police through the Pakistani consulate. The police helped her return to Pakistan, Rabia said. Another Pakistani woman, who married a Chinese citizen, has submitted a complaint with the FIA.

The woman, Tayyaba, said it’s not just a few Chinese nationals marrying local girls; rather a whole gang is involved in the scheme. She appealed to Pakistani girls not to marry Chinese nationals. It is pertinent to mention that the FIA has so far nabbed 19 individuals for trafficking Pakistani girls to China and forcing them into prostitution. Those arrested include Chinese nationals and their Pakistani accomplices.