Meesha’s plea for transferring case to another court approved

LAHORE: A local court Wednesday approved an application by singer Meesha Shafi showing distrust in the judge hearing a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar, allowing the transfer of the case to another court, Geo News reported.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz had reserved the verdict Saturday on Meesha’s application, which stated that the additional district and sessions judge was showing partiality to Ali Zafar and that she had lost trust in him.

The application moved through her counsel, Meesha had alleged that the additional district and sessions judge assisted witnesses in recording their statements in the defamation case, and that he had also fined her counsel without any reason. “The defendant does not have any confidence that the learned judge will be able to impartially and fairly proceed in the case and hence desires to transfer her abovementioned case to any other court of competent jurisdiction,” read the petition. Resuming the hearing on the case, judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz approved Meesha’s request, asking her lawyer to specify a judge that they trusted. The judge issued orders to immediately transfer the case to another court.

Meesha Shafi had accused her fellow singer and actor Ali Zafar of sexual harassment last year leading to a key debate on the topic of sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement. Denying the allegations, Ali Zafar later filed a defamation suit against Meesha under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, claiming damages worth Rs1 billion. In the notice, he had stated that Meesha had damaged his reputation through false allegations of sexual harassment.