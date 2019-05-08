Hamza’s bail extended till 22nd

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in three cases and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide the petitioner with reasons of his arrest along with necessary documents.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem was hearing the bail petitions of Hamza when his counsel pointed out that the NAB has not provided them with reasons of the arrest and the documents showing approval of inquiries by the competent authority.

A NAB prosecutor told the bench that some documents have been furnished to the petitioner, however, a report of the Financial Monitoring Unit could not be handed over to him as it was protected under the anti-money laundering law.

The bench observed that the NAB has already apprised it about the reasons for the arrest of the petitioner. It directed the prosecutor to also provide the information to the petitioner’s legal team and extended the bail of Hamza till May 22.

The NAB has initiated inquiries against the opposition leader including Ramzan Sugar Mills, Punjab Saaf Pani Company and assets beyond means. Strict security arrangements had been taken in and outside the high court before the arrival of Hamza Shahbaz and political workers were kept away from the courtroom.

Kilns: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought personal appearance of the Punjab secretary for labour to explain non-payment of wages and child labour at brick kilns as alleged in a petition.

Ashiq Masih of the NGO Human Voice pleaded through counsel Sheraz Zaka that Pakistan is a member of international labour organisation (ILO) and ratified a contract on rights of children. He said workers at brick kilns are being deprived of their wages during the winter season of smog as the industrial units remain closed. He argued that under the Payment of Wages Act 1936, the workers at brick kilns could not be deprived of their wages during the smog season when the industry remains closed. The counsel also questioned employment of underage children at the brick kilns and said there were laws to curb child labour but the enforcement has not been effective.

Justice Jawad Hassan directed a law officer to ensure appearance of the secretary labour in person along with a report regarding steps taken to curb child labour and to protect wages of the brick kiln workers. The hearing was adjourned till May 16.