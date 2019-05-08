PM leaves NA session without taking floor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan turned up at the National Assembly’s proceedings on Wednesday after a gap of over two months, interacted with his party’s lawmakers and left the House without taking the floor amid protest from the opposition members.

The leader of the House, last attended proceedings of the National Assembly on February 29 when he announced release of the Indian pilot who was captured after his aircraft was shot down by PAF jet fighters.

As the Prime Minister was leaving, the opposition members lodged protest while carrying placards inscribed with slogans against increase in petroleum products and price hike in the country.

Some of back benchers on the opposition side loudly shouted when the Prime Minister flanked by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Aamir Dogar was leaving the House.

Earlier, the parliamentarians from the government benches warmly welcomed prime minister upon his arrival with desk thumping. Most of the back-benchers from treasury side were also seen shaking hands one-by-one and conveying their problems.

About the presentation of report regarding Prime Minister’s specific question-hour, Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said it was wish of the government to go for proper legislation on this matter. He said that meeting of the sub-committee on the same would meet soon.

“The government is working on it and recommendations of the opposition will also be incorporated,” he said.

The House further witnessed introduction of four bills including “The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2019”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019”, (Article 51 and 59), “The Protection of Persons against forced Religious Conversion Bill, 2019” and “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019”. All the bills were referred to the concerned standing committees.

The chair also disposed of rest of agenda without taking any ‘point-of-order’ by opposition or government members.

The four reports on legislative proposals were referred to the Standing Committees on Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented three reports of the committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 106), the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 37).

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, a PTI lawmaker Noor Alam Khan presented report on the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar responding to a call attention notice informed the House that State Bank of Pakistan has started a scheme with the funding of World Bank to provide loans to the farmers below the market rates.

In written reply to a question, the Minister for Religious Affairs said the Saudi foreign minister through telephonic conversation with ‘Pakistan’s foreign minister has informed that the Haj quota of Pakistan has been enhanced from 179210 to 200000 Hujjaj.

However, official confirmation from the Saudi government regarding enhancement of quota is still awaited. In this regard, Saudi delegation which visited Pakistan in first week of April in respect of Road to Makkah project has also been requested to get formal approval expedited.