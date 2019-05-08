Acquisition of 70 new cars: Punjab govt experiences indecision fearing public backlash

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Government is in two minds about purchasing 70 new cars for ministers, advisers and special assistants fearing public backlash amid its austerity and simplicity slogans.

“A decision to procure brand new vehicles was taken a few weeks back, but it has been held in abeyance as two opinions have emerged on it,” a senior Punjab minister told The News on condition of anonymity. He said one view being pushed by those desirous of getting new vehicles was that the purchase should be immediately done as they can’t rely on old, substandard cars available to them for use.

The other opinion, the minister said, is that the purchase of vehicles would cause a political storm, especially, when the government continues to harp on the mantra that the two previous regimes destroyed the economy beyond irretrievable conditions.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet consists of 43 members --35 ministers, 3 advisers and 5 special assistants. Besides, there are 38 parliamentary secretaries, who are to be provided with cars under the rules.

The minister said that, no doubt, the austerity drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan has to be observed by all the governments, but at the same time genuine needs have to be kept in mind for smooth functioning of the administrations.

The seventy cars, belonging to two famous makes, manufactured by Pakistani companies, are estimated to cost the public exchequer approximately Rs250 million.

Four weeks back, the Punjab Government decided to purchase the new vehicles. The Services and General Administration Department prepared a procurement summary, which was to be forwarded to the austerity committee.

The case was also sent to the Finance Ministry. However, in September last a few months after assuming office, the Punjab Government announced against acquiring new vehicles. But authorities decided to procure the cars after a set of ministers protested against secondhand cars.

The prime minister has already virtually blocked the implementation of a bill passed by the Punjab Assembly sometime back which unprecedentedly jacked up the salaries of the ministers, advisers, special assistants, parliamentary secretaries and lawmakers and provided several other perks and privileges.

To a question, the minister said this bill is also in limbo, and it is premature to talk about its fate. However, it is clear that the proposed law has to be brought back to the provincial legislature for any changes in it or for its scrapping altogether.

The bill was moved by five legislators belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). They had tabled it as a private members’ bill that was subsequently owned by the treasury and opposition alike, which was evident from its unanimous passage within minutes without any debate.

Its approval caused immense embarrassment to the ruling coalition and ignited a strong public umbrage from all and sundry specifically from the prime minister, who made his indignation public through his tweets. He summoned Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar to express his consternation. After that, the Punjab Government has found itself in a tailspin.

On the very day, March 13, the bill was passed by the provincial assembly, it was transmitted to Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for assent. However, he was quickly stopped by the prime minister to give assent, and he also publicly announced that he would not approve it as he has been directed by Imran Khan to the effect.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi amended the bill by slashing the salaries and some other benefits that had been made available to the chief minister and him.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, when a bill is presented to the governor for assent, he shall, within ten days, accord to it or in the case of a bill other than a Money Bill, return it to the provincial assembly with a message requesting that it, or any of its specified provision, be reconsidered. When the governor has thus returned the bill, it will be reconsidered by the assembly and, if it is again passed, with or without amendment by the votes of the majority of lawmakers present and voting, it will be again presented to the governor, who shall give his assent within ten days failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given.