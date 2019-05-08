Tayyaba torture case: SC reserves verdict on appeals filed by accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on appeals filed by the accused persons against their sentences awarded to them for torturing a minor maid Tayyaba in Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeals, filed by former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar, who had been sentenced to one year in jail in April 2018 for keeping the then 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement. The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of Advocate General, Islamabad and rebuttal of counsel for the accused persons. During the course of hearing, Advocate General Islamabad, Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri submitted before the court that according to the statement of neighbours, the convicts had burnt Tayyaba's hand after a broom went missing. He contended that this statement was verified by the child maid's own testimony. The law officer further argued that after pictures of the torture went viral on social media, the minor girl was made to disappear by her employers, who later themselves reported her as missing.