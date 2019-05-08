3 brothers held for murder of Balochistan varsity official

KARACHI: The Karachi police, in collaboration with the Quetta police, on Wednesday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of the superintendent of the Balochistan University. Police claimed that the arrested suspects were brothers and had been in hiding in Karachi after the incident. They identified the brothers as Ismail, Sarwar and Iqbal. Police said the three were involved in the murder of Balochistan University superintendent Syed Hussain Shah, who was gunned down on Raeesani Road in Quetta on March 26. FIR No. 57/19 was registered at a police station in Quetta under Section 302/34. The brothers were arrested during a joint raid conducted by the Korangi Industrial Area police and the Quetta police in the Korangi area, said the police, adding that the suspects were handed over to the Quetta police for further investigation.