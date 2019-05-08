close
Thu May 09, 2019
May 9, 2019

Two kill their sister over ‘property dispute’

National

 
May 9, 2019

CHISHTIAN: Two brothers allegedly murdered one of their sisters and critically wounded the other night in the city’s Chak 1, Gujiani area. According to police, Yaseen and Boota attacked their sisters with axes over a property dispute. As a result, they killed Rasoolan, 40, and injured the other sister, who was shifted to district Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in a critical condition.

