Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Inquiry against SHO starts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

JHANG: SP (Investigation) Rashida Chaudhry Wednesday launched an inquiry against Shorkot City police SHO and security officer over issuance of security clearance letter to an ‘unauthorised’ person. The probe was started onn the directives of DPO Attaur Rehman. The DPO was informed by Hadria Welfare Society of Shorkot City's CEO Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas that local police officials had issued a security clearance letter in the favour of a villager to hold Majalis and other religious activities whereas only office-bearers of the registered society of the Imambargh had a legal right to obtain the letter. He stated in a complaint that the SHO and other cops issued the letter on the alleged pressure of a DSP, who was interfering into the affairs of Imambargah. He demanded action against the DSP, the SHO and other officials. When asked, Jhang police spokesman Wasil Behlol said the complaint was being pursued by the SP; however, the investigation against the DSP could only be initiated by higher police authorities.

