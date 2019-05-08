FIA foils human smuggling bid

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Faisalabad region, Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle some 24 people to foreign countries.

According to FIA Deputy Director Jameel Ahmad Khan Mayo, the FIA team arrested 24 people who were sitting in a train at Faisalabad railway station. He said they detainees were being smuggled to Karachi by train and then they were to be sent to Quetta and then to Iran and other countries by land and sea routes by human smugglers. He said the detainees were from Gujranwala, Mandi Buhauddin and Gujrat.

FESCO CEO FOR UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY DURING SEHAR, IFTAR: Fesco CEO Mujahid Islam Billah Wednesday visited the Fesco Distribution Control Centre (DCC) and directed the staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply during sehar, iftar and taraveeh.

He was told that all 1,037 Fesco feeders were in category-I and Fesco was loadshedding free zone. The CEO was told that during the first two days of Ramazan continuous power supply was ensured to 100 percent urban and rural areas of the Fesco region during sehar and iftar timings. He was told that Fesco demand was 2,021 megawatt while supply was 2,200 megawatt and due to additional supply there was no loadshedding in any sector of Fesco region. The CEO appealed to consumers for sufficient use of electricity in hot season. He said special teams had been constituted for early redressal of the consumers’ complaints and asked consumers to register their complaints on toll free phone No 080066554 or helpline 118.

Commissioner gives cloth shopping bags to consumers: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti Wednesday visited different Ramazan bazaars and distributed cloth-made shopping bags among consumers. The commissioner initiated the step to discourage the plastic shopping bags that were a serious hazard for environment. The commissioner urged the people to avoid plastic shopping bags, saying collective efforts should be made for the protection of environment for the new generation. He said the district administrations of Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot had been assigned the task of promoting the trend of use of cloth shopping bags instead of plastic ones. The commissioner also inspected the quality and prices of the essential commodities on different stalls at Ramazan bazaars. He interacted with the citizens engaged in shopping and inquired about the performance and arrangements of the bazaars. He said regular monitoring of the bazaars was being carried out for ensuring the availability of good quality kitchen items.

COLLEGE GIRL COMMITS SUICIDE: A college girl Wednesday committed suicide by consuming poison in a nearby village of Chak 263/RB, Dijkot. Rimsha Zafar, the student of the first year of Dijkot College, ate poison and died at her house over unspecified reasons.