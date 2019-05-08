Boy killed after abduction buried

OKARA: A 10-year-old boy, who was killed after abduction by kidnappers, was buried here on Wednesday. Bilal, 10, of Biayanwala Karkhana was kidnapped by Tauqir and Samuel Masih who demanded heavy ransom from his father, but he could not arrange the amount. The B/Division police arrested the kidnappers who killed the boy and recovered the body of the identification of the killers. The boy was buried in a local graveyard.

DC VISITS RAMAZAN BAZAARS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan Wednesday visited different Ramazan bazaars in the district. The DC inspected arrangements and checked rate and quality of kitchen commodities. She asked officials concerned to ensure constant supply of standard vegetables and fruit in the bazaars and constantly monitor the supply and quality of things also at Agriculture Fair Price shops.

SEWAGE IRKS LOCALS: Locals are upset over heaps of sewage in their areas. They said Chief Officer of Town Committee Haveli Lakha was ignoring the issues of the locals. They said Railway Road of the town was inundated with dirty water for several days and school-going children, especially girls and elderly were very upset over the situation.