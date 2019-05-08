Man kills wife

SIALKOT: A woman was poisoned to death allegedly by her husband and his parents on Wednesday. According to police, Muhammad Zakar and his father and mother killed Ayesha Bibi, 25, by administering her poisonous material at Dhilam Ballagan village in the limits of Sambrial police over a domestic issue. Police have registered a case on report of Muhammad Anwar, the father of the deceased woman.

4 WHEELIE DOERS HELD: Police arrested four wheelie doers and confiscated their motorcycles. Muradpur police arrested Zahid Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed, Saqlain and Shehbaz from different localities and registered cases against them.