Rains predicted in cotton growing areas from today

MULTAN: The Multan Central Cotton Research Institute Wednesday forecasted widespread torrential rains and hailstorm in cotton growing areas from May 9-17.

The CCRI report has spread panic in farmers who are sowing cotton crop. The report also forecasted snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan, and heavy rains and thunderstorm in Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang and central, north Punjab areas, including Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Similarly, cotton growing districts such as Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmor, Kandhkot, Guddo, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Mirpur, Obaro, Dhirki, Pannu Aqil, Khairpur, Daddu, Mehr, Sehwan Sharif, Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Omer Kot, Mithi, Shahdad Kot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar and Karachi would receive heavy rains from May 8 to 15. The CCRI has predicted same weather conditions for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Agriculture Department officials said cotton has been planned to sow over an area of 5.2 million acres in Punjab and rains may damage the under-sowing cotton crop. The deadline for cotton sowing is May 31. Officials told The News that rains would invite risks of pest attack in cotton growing areas.

Punjab Agriculture Information senior official Naveed Kahloon observed that cotton yields are stagnant for the last several years. Factors responsible for the stagnant cotton production include: excessive rain at the time of sowing, high temperature at flowering stage, late wheat harvesting resulting in decline of area under the crop, leaf curl virus incidence, soil system, weather adversaries, pest attack and improper production technology in major cotton growing areas of Punjab and Sindh. There are many social as well as economic problems facing cotton production including, illiterate farming community, high cost of inputs, small landholdings, less adoptability of innovations by the farmers, lack of guidance to farmers, high cost of production and insecurity in the market, the cost of production being the most significant among them. The sudden decrease in temperature can affect cotton sowing as the cold weather and moisture hit cotton growth. The rainy weather also affects cotton plantation from root abortion or death. Excessive rains cause excessive moisture that can lead to the problem. Heavy rainfall can result in soil crusting as well as increased damage from seedling disease, agriculture officials said.

Wasa launches crackdown on defaulters: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Qasim Wednesday launched a crackdown on defaulters and ordered disconnection of their connections.

According to Wasa officials, the MD ordered recovery operation against defaulters. He constituted 15 teams to disconnect connection of domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and recover dues from them. The defaulters would also be fined heavily. The MD ordered disconnection of water supply and sewerage connections of the consumers who would not pay three bills.

The challans of such defaulters would be submitted with Wasa special magistrates if they failed to pay their six bills. The Wasa teams disconnected connections of 137 consumers so far.

Ptcl announces 40pc discount on installation charges: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Wednesday offered 40pc discount on installation charges of all new connections for a limited time period.

According to officials, all new connections include PTCL unlimited internet, digital quality TV and reliable telephone services that allow subscribers to get best experience. Customers can now enjoy high speed unlimited internet up to 20Mbps on copper and up to 100Mbps on fiber at affordable prices on different packages and services across the country. Talking about the offer, Yasir Manzoor, GM Content & Multimedia, PTCL,said, “PTCL continues to offer best-in-class services to its valued customers. We are constantly working to improve our products and services in line with the customers’ expectations. Being a national company, we believe that every citizen should be able to experience a digital life style. Therefore, PTCL is introducing such offers to cater to the ever increasing demand for unlimited data and high speed internet at affordable rates,” he said.