Thu May 09, 2019
AFP
May 9, 2019

Pompeo warns UK over China network role

World

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Britain Wednesday to be cautious about China’s role in its 5G network, during a visit to London that also highlighted the old allies’ differences on Iran. Following talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Pompeo also condemned “disgusting” politicians who backed Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, and urged European nations to take back captured Islamic State group fighters. In a joint press conference with Hunt, US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat said they had “discussed at some length the importance of secure 5G networks”.

