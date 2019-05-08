Harry, Meghan name ‘dream’ son Archie

WINDSOR: Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Wednesday announced their new “dream” son’s name is Archie, hours after showing him off to the world for the first time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple announced on their Instagram account, ending months of speculation. The informal choice defied the bookmakers’ predictions and confirmed the couple’s determination not to be bound by tradition. Archie’s proud parents emerged in front of the cameras inside Windsor Castle earlier Wednesday to show off their son, ahead of introducing him to great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “He’s just been a dream,” said a smiling Meghan, 37, in her first public comments since giving birth to the seven-pound, three-ounce (3.26-kilogram) baby, who stayed firmly asleep during his public unveiling.