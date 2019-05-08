close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 9, 2019

Trump blocks Congress demands over Russia probe

World

AFP
May 9, 2019

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump refused Wednesday to release materials demanded by Congress on investigations into the US leader, asserting his presidential authority for the first time in an escalating conflict with Democratic lawmakers.

The White House is seeking to shield a large swathe of material — including redacted portions of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference — subpoenaed by lawmakers seeking to exert their oversight responsibility.

The rare move to invoke executive privilege came as a House of Representatives committee launched contempt proceedings against US Attorney General Bill Barr for failing to turn over the documents.

“Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman (Jerry) Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, referring to the Democratic head of the House Judiciary Committee.Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to lawmakers that Trump had “asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World