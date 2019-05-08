Trump blocks Congress demands over Russia probe

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump refused Wednesday to release materials demanded by Congress on investigations into the US leader, asserting his presidential authority for the first time in an escalating conflict with Democratic lawmakers.

The White House is seeking to shield a large swathe of material — including redacted portions of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference — subpoenaed by lawmakers seeking to exert their oversight responsibility.

The rare move to invoke executive privilege came as a House of Representatives committee launched contempt proceedings against US Attorney General Bill Barr for failing to turn over the documents.

“Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman (Jerry) Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, referring to the Democratic head of the House Judiciary Committee.Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to lawmakers that Trump had “asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials.”