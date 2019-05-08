Aleem Dar greeted

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar on becoming first Asian and third umpire of the world to complete 200 One-day Internationals (ODIs).

Aleem achieved the notable feat during the West Indies and Bangladesh tri-series ODI clash at Dublin, Ireland on May 7, 2019. Before Aleem, South African Rudi Koertzen (209 ODI matches) and New Zealander Billy Bowden (200 ODIs) had already this distinction in their kitty.

In his felicitation message on Wednesday, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said seasoned umpire Aleem Dar has made the entire nation proud through his unique umpiring accomplishments. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar expressed his hope that world-acclaimed umpire will annex more international umpiring feats for the country in future.