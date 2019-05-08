Liverpool stun Barca to make CL final

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League (CL) history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday as stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice.

Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg and deprived of injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, Origi — making a rare start — and substitute Wijnaldum both netted twice as Barca for the second season in succession surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League.

Liverpool will face either Dutch side Ajax or Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final on June 1 in Madrid and will likely be favourites to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.

The Reds’ stunning victory brought back memories of when they last lifted the trophy in 2005 when they overturned a 3-0 half-time deficit in the final against AC Milan in Istanbul.However, Klopp underlined the importance of his side writing their own history even if their bid for a first Premier League title for 29 years falls short behind Manchester City this weekend.

Despite the despondency of losing Salah and Firmino, Klopp’s men never lost faith and were accompanied by a typically raucous Anfield atmosphere for a European night.

Origi would almost certainly not have started had Salah and Firmino been fit. But the 24-year-old Belgian has made a habit of scoring important goals in Liverpool’s title challenge and had his first ever in the Champions League on seven minutes on the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had denied Jordan Henderson’s initial effort.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverdewas left to face up to the second major European embarrassment of his time in charge. The Spanish champions blew a 4-1 first-leg lead to bow out at the quarter-finals against Roma last year.