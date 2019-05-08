Karateka Saadi moves to Istanbul to feature in Series A

KARACHI: Eyeing Olympics spot Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas has moved from Dubai to Istanbul to feature in the 2019 Karate 1 Series A which will be held from May 17-19 in Turkey capital. “Yes, I have reached here on Sunday,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Istanbul on Wednesday.

“I have prepared well and would try my level best to click in the Series A. I have still a few more days and that will help me to have good practice here,” the former two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist said.

Saadi is the main hope of Pakistan for next year’s Tokyo Olympics keeping in view his credentials and the way he has been ensuring his presence in majority of the qualifying events for Olympics.

Saadi, also a former Asian champion and US Open gold medal winner, was on International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship under which the fighter is yet to receive 3000 dollars for four months. However he has proceeded to Istanbul now without a sponsor. “I have no sponsor now for Istanbul trip,” Saadi said.

He was quick to add that Indus Motors had pledged to support him and mostly probably it would issue him a cheque in June. “Hope is there. They have assured me of their support,” the fighter said.

In Series A any fighter from around the world can feature.The fighters will know their opponents on May 16 during draws. This is the fifth event this year in which WAPDA’s Saadi will be featuring.

He got ninth position in Paris Open in January 2019. He then faced third round exit in the Dubai Open in February. Saadi then ended 12th in the Series A in Austria in March and in April he faced first round exit in the Rabat Open. Currently, Saadi holds 27th Olympic ranking. But he is hopeful that he would improve it drastically as he is yet to play in the Asian Championship to be held in Vietnam in July. “The European Championship has been held and that is why fighters from that belt have improved rankings. I am very much confident that I will improve my ranking through participation in the Asian Championship,” Saadi said. “I have made my mind to come in top five in the Olympic rankings at the end of this year,” Saadi said. “If I am able to come in top five I will certainly qualify,” he was quick to add. Out of ten spots up for grab in 75 kilogramme, five will be decided by March 2020 and then in April Olympic qualification championship will be held.