Pakistan women take on SA in second ODI today

POTCHEFSTROOM: Pakistan women will take on South Africa women in the second ODI here on Thursday.Sana Mir will aim to become the most successful ODI spinner in the world, while Pakistan will attempt to win their maiden series against South Africa.

Sana had starred in Pakistan women’s first ODI triumph against the hosts the other day. Pakistan raced to victory with 212 balls – their biggest in terms of balls remaining - and eight wickets to spare.

Sana, Pakistan’s most celebrated and gifted women cricketer, is presently sitting on 145 wickets and needs two wickets to move ahead of Anisa Mohammed of the Windies and Lisa Sthalekar of Australia. In doing so, she will also jump from fifth to third in the list of most successful bowlers, which is headed by fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180). Pakistan women’s cricket team had also defeated the West Indies earlier this year in Sharjah in the ICC Women’s Championship. It was their maiden series win over their more experienced, fancied and formidable opponents, who had also won the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 in Kolkata, India.

Sana is presently ranked third in the ICC rankings, but is expected to make an upward movement when the rankings are updated and released on May 13. Pakistan have previously defeated South Africa in four ODIs, but never won a series. They first won in November 2011 by three wickets in Dhaka, then in January 2014 by four wickets in Doha, then in March 2015 by 57 runs in Sharjah and finally by eight wickets on Monday in Potchefstroom.

With the top four sides from the ICC Women’s Championship to qualify directly for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021, Pakistan have a chance to rise as high as second in points table.However, to make it happen, Pakistan will have to win both the remaining matches that will lift them from fifth to join England on 18 points. The net run-rate will then decide which side will be placed second and third.

Squads: Pakistan (probables): Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Omaima Sohail.

South Africa (probables): Suné Luus (captain, Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), KwaZulu-Natal, Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Zintle Mali, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper).