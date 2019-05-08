Dutch striker axed for watching Ajax match

THE HAGUE: A Dutch second division footballer was fired “with immediate effect” after he called in sick for a training session and instead went to see the Champions League semi-final in London last week.

Ajax fan and Telstar FC striker Jordie van der Laan was handed his marching orders after coaches spotted him in the stands during the broadcast of the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax last Wednesday. Van der Laan was set to leave the club over the summer, but his appearance among the Ajax supporters sped up things, his club said. “We wish Jordie all the success in the world and we parted with a handshake,” the 15th-placed Telstar said in a tweet. Van der Laan said his dismissal gave him the chance to watch Wednesday night’s second leg, played at the ArenA in Amsterdam.