Public-private partnership authority to be set up: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government will establish a public private partnership (PPP) authority in the province to effectively implement the projects in this regard in province.

The decision was made in a meeting held on Wednesday to review the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2019-20. Chaired by Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, the meeting was attended by Planning and Development Chairman Habib-ur-rehman Gilani, PPP Cell CEO Dr Farukh Naveed, Finance Secretary Abdulah Sunbal and other secretaries concerned. The minister said that public welfare schemes would be introduced in the next budget, including the agriculture card, credit guarantee scheme, skilled youth programme, mother care centres in the less-developed areas and internship programmes.

The minister instructed the departments to cut down on their current expenditures and ensure best results in minimum resources. He asked the departments to prepare such schemes which promoted the PPP model and attracted the private sector to participate in such schemes.

The meeting reviews the ongoing development projects of the current fiscal year 2018-19, besides discussing the ADP 2019-20 projects.

It was stated that almost 90 per cent of the development budget allocated and released under 2018-19 ADP was utilised. Habib-ur-rehman Gilani briefed the meeting about the proposed development schemes under 2019-20 ADP and said PPP schemes were focused.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 835 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Three people died, whereas 971 were injured in these accidents. Out of the injured 572 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 399 with minor injuries were provided the first aid by the rescue teams.

The rescue data showed 379 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians and 432 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The data showed 217 RTCs were reported in Lahore, 85 in Faisalabad and 57 in Multan. The data further revealed 659 motorbikes, 117 auto-rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 48 vans, 11 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 116 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforesaid road accidents.

LGH: Kauser Tasneem took over the charge of the post of Principal Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital. It is mentionable that before 39 years she was the nursing student of the same college where now she has been post as principal.

After assuming the charge of the post, Kauser Tasneem called on Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College and apprised him about her further plans to improve the standard of the institution.

Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab directed Kauser Tasneem that all available resources be utilised to impart better educational atmosphere in the institution. He said that nursing students should be given training of better ethics on daily basis and they must be equipped with the high moral values which would help them in serving the ailing humanity in their professional lives.

Principal of Nursing College of LGH Kauser Tasneem said she would try level best to come up to the expectations entrusted in her.

TRANSFERred: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/posting orders of four police officers.

Addl SP Mobiles Lahore, Asad-ul-Rehman, is transferred and posted as Addl SP CRO Lahore, SDPO Safdarabad, Sheikhupura Zia Ullah Khan is transferred and posted as, SDPO Raiwind Lahore, SDPO Raiwind Lahore, Naveed Akmal is transferred and posted as SDPO Race Course Lahore, awaiting posting Ghulam Asghar, after promotion as DSP is transferred and posted as SDPO Hazru Attock with immediate effect.