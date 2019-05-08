Valuables reduce to ashes

LAHORE: A fire erupted at the 2nd floor of Century Tower due to short-circuit and reduced valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes here on Wednesday.Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and rescued at least 20 people who were stuck at different floor of the building.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. A firefighter said furniture and other valuables were gutted in the incident. The fire had engulfed the entire floor while 3rd storey of the building was also affected due to the fire. However, Rescue 1122 Fire service contained the fire and saved the building from huge loss.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from a drain in the Sabzazar police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The unknown victim’s body was putrefied. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Local police recovered the body with the help of rescuers. Further investigation is underway.