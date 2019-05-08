Infectious diseases ward open sat PIMS

Islamabad: Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday to inaugurate the newly-constructed Infectious Diseases Ward and Kidney Transplant Unit. The minister visited the dialysis and nephrology wards renovated recently to improve patient care. He visited several departments of the hospital and asked patients about facilities.

The minister went to the PIMS 'dastarkhawn', a place providing free meals to the attendants of patients and visitors. More than 1,000 people are served food there daily. The minister praised PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood for ensuring the comfort of the patients’ attendants by building a waiting area on the premises.

He said the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing the best possible medical services to the people. "We are striving to achieve universal health coverage in order to ensure access to health facilities for all," he said.