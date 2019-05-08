close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Patients panicked as fire erupts in hospital

Lahore

LAHORE: Panic gripped the patients and their attendants after a fire broke out in Services Hospital early in the morning on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported.

Sources said some attendants noticed thick smoke billowing out of Medical Unit-4 on the second floor of the hospital. They immediately informed the hospital authorities. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Electricity supply to the hospital was immediately stopped. Rescue 1122 promptly responded to bring the situation under control. It took about 35 minutes to douse the smoke. Wards were evacuated following the incident. Twenty patients were shifted from the affected floor to other paces.

