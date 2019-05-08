Verdict reserved on TLP leaders’ bail pleas

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Wednesday reserved decision on bail petitions of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri in a criminal case containing multiple charges, including treason.

Prosecutor General of Punjab Eihtisham Qadir Shah appeared before the bench to represent the state and opposed the bail petitions. He stated that the violent protests led by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan leaders caused Rs300 million damage to the public and private properties in addition to causing great sense of fear among the citizens.

He said the video record of the accused persons’ speeches undoubtedly established that they tried to incite people against the state institutions, including the army and the judiciary. Advocate Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry represented Qadri and presented a fresh draft of his client’s apology.

He also requested the bench to grant bail to Qadri, saying education of thousands of children was being compromised due to his detention. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, head of the bench, expressed wonder saying what kind of education such clerics could impart to children. He said that such clerics should be hanged for ruining society.

The bench finally reserved verdict on the bail after the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments. The bench is likely to announce the verdict on May 13. Civil Lines police had registered the FIR under section 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), section 6 of Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 and section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against the TLP leaders after they led violent protests against a Supreme Court verdict.